Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision in Dayton, OH

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight on TNT with the latest episode of AEW Collision, airing at 8/7c. Here's the official lineup for the September 14 edition of the show:
- TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Christopher Daniels
- Tag Team Match: The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari)
- Singles Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry
- Women's Match: Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata
- Trios Match: Komander & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. TBD
- Singles Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb
- Trios Match: Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
- Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
⚡ Zeuxis Wins CMLL Women’s Championship from Willow Nightingale
Zeuxis has claimed the CMLL Women's Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale. She secured the win with an avalanche powerbomb, marking h [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 14, 2024 11:50AM
