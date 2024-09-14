WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision in Dayton, OH

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision in Dayton, OH

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight on TNT with the latest episode of AEW Collision, airing at 8/7c. Here's the official lineup for the September 14 edition of the show:

- TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

- Tag Team Match: The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari)

- Singles Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry

- Women's Match: Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata

- Trios Match: Komander & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. TBD

- Singles Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

- Trios Match: Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

- Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Zeuxis Wins CMLL Women’s Championship from Willow Nightingale

Zeuxis has claimed the CMLL Women's Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale. She secured the win with an avalanche powerbomb, marking h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 14, 2024 11:50AM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89284/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π