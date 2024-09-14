Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision in Dayton, OH

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight on TNT with the latest episode of AEW Collision, airing at 8/7c. Here's the official lineup for the September 14 edition of the show:

- TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

- Tag Team Match: The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari)

- Singles Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry

- Women's Match: Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata

- Trios Match: Komander & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. TBD

- Singles Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

- Trios Match: Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

- Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)