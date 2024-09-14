WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CMLL 91st Anniversary Results (September 13, 2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

CMLL celebrated its 91st anniversary in grand fashion on Friday night. The historic event took place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 13, as part of the CMLL Viernes Espectacular series. One of the night’s major highlights was the highly anticipated return of Chris Jericho, who headlined the event against the iconic Mexican masked legend, Místico.

Below are the quick-match results from the show:

- Miguel Linares, Miguel Linares Jr., and Julio Cesar Rivera kicked off the broadcast, welcoming the audience before transitioning into the night’s opening match.

- Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) defeated Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca) via Pinfall (Avalanche Tijeras).

- 2/3 Falls Match: Soberano Jr. & Los Hermanos Chavez (Niebla Roja & Ángel de Oro) defeated Templario, Neon & Star Jr. (w/ KeMalito) via Pinfall (Twisting Crossbody) in a 2-1 decision.

- Flip Gordon appeared backstage in a promo, stating he was watching the event with his family and hoping for a Rocky Romero defeat later in the evening.

- 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament Finals: Titán defeated Máscara Dorada via Submission (Cross-Jacket Variant of La Titanica) to claim victory.

- Orange Cassidy was featured in a backstage promo before being ambushed by The Learning Tree (“Lionheart” Chris Jericho & Big Bill).

- CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis defeated Willow Nightingale (c) via Pinfall (Spanish Fly) to win the championship.

- 2/3 Falls Match: Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero (w/ Periquito Sacaryas) defeated Rocky Romero, KOJIMA & Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (Destroyer del Volador) in a 2-1 decision.

- Mask Quadrangular: Hechicero defeated El Valiente, Esfinge & Euforia via Submission (Crucifix Double Arm Breaker on Euforia). As a result of the match, Euforia was forced to unmask.

- 2/3 Falls Match: Místico defeated Chris Jericho (w/ Big Bill) via Submission (La Mística) in a 2-1 decision. Post-match, Big Bill and Chris Jericho attacked Místico, but Orange Cassidy intervened to make the save. The broadcast ended with Cassidy and Místico standing tall.


