Zeuxis Wins CMLL Women’s Championship from Willow Nightingale

Zeuxis has claimed the CMLL Women's Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale. She secured the win with an avalanche powerbomb, marking her first title reign.

Nightingale's reign lasted 61 days after winning the title in a three-way match against Viva Van and Lluvia at CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania on July 13. Her win followed Stephanie Vaquer's departure from CMLL, where she held both the Women’s and Women’s Tag Team titles.

In AEW, Nightingale faced Kris Statlander in a match initially intended as a CMLL Women’s Championship eliminator. Although a title match was scheduled for All Out, CMLL withdrew its sanction, leading to a non-title street fight where Statlander emerged victorious.