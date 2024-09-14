WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Zeuxis Wins CMLL Women’s Championship from Willow Nightingale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

Zeuxis Wins CMLL Women’s Championship from Willow Nightingale

Zeuxis has claimed the CMLL Women's Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale. She secured the win with an avalanche powerbomb, marking her first title reign.

Nightingale's reign lasted 61 days after winning the title in a three-way match against Viva Van and Lluvia at CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania on July 13. Her win followed Stephanie Vaquer's departure from CMLL, where she held both the Women’s and Women’s Tag Team titles.

In AEW, Nightingale faced Kris Statlander in a match initially intended as a CMLL Women’s Championship eliminator. Although a title match was scheduled for All Out, CMLL withdrew its sanction, leading to a non-title street fight where Statlander emerged victorious.

Mistico Defeats Chris Jericho in CMLL 91st Anniversary Main Event

Mistico secured a major victory in the main event of CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show, defeating AEW's Chris Jericho in a thrilling two-out-of-t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 14, 2024 11:48AM


Tags: #aew #cmll #mexico #willow nightingale #zeuxis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89281/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π