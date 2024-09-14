Mistico Defeats Chris Jericho in CMLL 91st Anniversary Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mistico secured a major victory in the main event of CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show, defeating AEW's Chris Jericho in a thrilling two-out-of-three falls match. Jericho initially gained the advantage by submitting Mistico with the Walls of Jericho in the first fall. However, Mistico tied the match with a frog splash in the second fall. The final fall saw Mistico counter Jericho’s Judas Effect, eliminate Big Bill, and lock in La Mistica to force Jericho to submit for the decisive win.

Following the match, Big Bill blindsided Mistico with a brutal boot. As Jericho and Bill prepared for further attack, Orange Cassidy rushed to the ring to make the save. Earlier in the night, Jericho had assaulted Cassidy before his own match. The show concluded with Cassidy handing Mistico his signature sunglasses as Mistico celebrated his victory in the ring.

In the co-main event, Euforia was unmasked in a high-stakes four-way match involving Hechicero, Valiente, and Esfinge. After Valiente and Esfinge were eliminated, the final showdown came down to Euforia and Hechicero. Despite controlling much of the match, Euforia’s momentum was halted when he missed a dive, allowing Hechicero to lock in a submission for the win. Euforia then revealed his identity as 49-year-old Jose Leobardo Moreno Leon from Torreon, Mexico.

