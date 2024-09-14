AEW Rampage Results - (September 13, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

We are on the road to AEW Grand Slam 2024! This episode of AEW RAMPAGE was broadcast on TNT from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY!

The legendary Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard were the broadcast team tonight!

Trios Match!

The Conglomeration— “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Dark Order—Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver!

Reynolds slapped Briscoe in the face. Briscoe fired back with some chops, backing Reynolds into the corner and then he tagged in Orange. Reynolds booted Orange. The Dark Order hit a triple dropkick on Orange Cassidy.

Briscoe connected with a double dropkick after a tag. Briscoe blasted Silver with Redneck Kungfu. Orange drilled Silver with a Stun Dog Millionaire and then a DDT. Silver spiked Orange with Something Evil!

Kyle and Reynolds tagged in for their respective sides. Kyle kicked Reynolds and then swept out his legs. Orange and Kyle took turns rocking Reynolds with round kicks. Evil Uno entered the fray and drilled Kyle with a DDT. The Dark Order triple teamed Orange, with Reynolds going for the pin on Orange until Reynolds made the save.

Cassidy countered the pendulum bomb with a double hurracanrana. Briscoe jump kicked Silver through the ropes. Briscoe used a steel chair to catapult over the top rope and wipe out the Dark Order on the arena floor. Orange smacked Reynolds with the Orange Punch. Mark Briscoe nailed Reynolds with the Jay Driller and picked up the pinfall victory.

“The Brickhouse” Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade!

Kamille avoided a collar and elbow tie-up and battered Robyn with heavy strikes in the corner. Kamille booted Robyn and dropped her.

The Brickhouse launched Robyn with a suplex. Kamille followed Robyn out to the floor. Kamille rammed Robyn into the steel ring post. Robyn tried to rally back but Kamille backed Robyn into the corner. Kamille hit the Stampede power slam. Kamille planted Robyn and pinned Robyn.

“She calls that move ‘The Truth,’” said Tony Schiavone.

The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong (with Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Beef (with Anthony Henry)!

Roderick kicked Beef’s knee out. Beef slugged it out with Roddy. Beef did a cartwheel and then dropkicked Roddy. Beef blasted Roddy with a hip attack. Roderick Strong planted Beef on the ring apron after the Undisputed Kingdom distracted Beef from the arena floor.

Beef swung for the fences and connected with a lariat to Roddy.

The fans chanted “Beef! Beef! Beef!”

“He smoked Roddy right in the face with that clothesline,” said Daddy Magic.

Beef wiped out Roddy with a butterfly suplex. Beef followed up with a running bulldog. Roddy kicked Beef in the face as Beef was climbing the turnbuckles. Beef was looking for the Kentucky Meat Shower, but Roddy countered with a superplex!

Outside the ring, the Undisputed Kingdom double teamed Anthony Henry. Beef splashed Roddy with the Sloppy Steaks in the ropes. Beef ran outside the ring and delivered double clotheslines to Bennett and Taven. By turning his attention to Bennett and Taven, Beef gave Roderick time to recover in the ring. Roddy rocked Beef with a rising knee strike and pinned Beef!

After the match, Roddy looked into the corner and taunted FTW Champion HOOK!

The Outcasts’ Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Marti Belle & Allysin Kay!

Saraya grabbed a handful of Marti’s hair and then stomped on Marti in the corner. Cameron tagged in and hit Marti with an ax kick. Harley followed up with a drop toe hold.

Allisin Kay tagged in, but the Outcasts swarmed her. Cameron cracked Kay with a knee strike. Saraya grabbed a blind tag, wanting the win, and hit Kay with the Knight Cap. Saraya pinned Allysin.

After the match, Jamie Hayter stormed down to the ring. Saraya retreated. Harley didn’t realize Saraya left, and Jamie decked Harley Cameron.

Rampage Main Event Time!

The Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (with Don Callis) vs. Top Flight’s Action Andretti (with Leila Grey & Lio Rush)!

Action used a flurry of offense to disorient Takeshita. Andretti went too far, though, perhaps getting overzealous, and Takeshita whipped Action into the steel ring steps.

Takeshita smoked Action with a few chops in the corner. Takeshita superplexed Andretti. Takeshita booted Action in the mouth. Andretti was checking to see if he had a loose tooth.

Andretti intercepted a knee strike. Andretti connected with a right fist and then a leaping back elbow. Andretti took flight, diving over the top rope and wiping out Takeshita on the arena floor. Takeshita regained momentum after a German Suplex.

Takeshita avoided a standing shooting star press from Andretti. Takeshita absorbed a dropkick. Takeshita blasted Action with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall!

“That kick out from Andretti seems to only have infuriated Takeshita,” said Excalibur.

Action hit a top rope hurracanrana. Action followed up with a springboard, but Takeshita cracked him with a right fist and then a knee strike. Takeshita finished off Action Andretti with the Raging Fire and scored a big win via pinfall.