Christopher Daniels Steps Up: Faces Jack Perry for TNT Title on AEW Collision

Christopher Daniels may hold the title of Interim EVP in AEW, but deep down, he's still very much a competitor.

On Friday night, “The Fallen Angel” reaffirmed his wrestling roots.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was revealed that Daniels would be stepping up to face “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, accepting his open challenge for the TNT Championship.

The highly anticipated clash between Christopher Daniels and Jack Perry for the TNT title is set for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Although Daniels has executive responsibilities, he made it clear to Jack Perry that his heart still belongs in the ring.