TNA Victory Road 2024: JBL Returns Again, Multiple Championships Change Hands, More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Victory Road 2024 was a night full of surprises, as multiple championships found new holders on Friday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Early in the event, "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz to reclaim the TNA X-Division Championship. Bailey’s victory marked the first of several title changes during the night.

Later, the Spitfire team of Jody Threat and Dani Luna took down Masha Slamovich and Tasha Steelz—who stepped in as a late replacement for Alisha Edwards—to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship. Following the loss, tensions boiled over as Alisha Edwards, alongside Steelz, attacked Masha Slamovich, dissolving the Malisha faction in dramatic fashion.

The streak of title changes continued as The System, consisting of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, with the help of Alisha Edwards at ringside, overcame ABC's Chris Bey and Ace Austin to reclaim the TNA World Tag-Team Championship.

Not all champions fell, however. Jordynne Grace, "The Juggernaut," successfully defended her title against WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo. Grace’s victory stood out as the first successful title defense of the evening. However, her celebration was short-lived as Rosemary interrupted the post-match moment, spearing Grace before Wendy Choo locked in her signature sleeper hold, leaving the champion unconscious to close the segment.

In the main event, TNA Wrestling's "fighting champion" Nic Nemeth successfully defended his title against The System's leader, Moose, in the main event of TNA Victory Road 2024.

As the intense match neared its conclusion, members of The System arrived at ringside, attempting to interfere and assist Moose in securing the victory. However, their plan was thwarted by the unexpected return of JBL.

Making his second TNA special event appearance—following his mysterious involvement at TNA Emergence 2024—JBL stormed the scene, taking out Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards with his signature “Clotheslines from Hell.” This opened the door for Nemeth to capitalize, delivering his "Danger Zone" finisher on Moose to retain the TNA World Championship in a thrilling finale.