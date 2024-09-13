WWE Smackdown Season Premiere On USA Results (September 13, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on the USA Network premiere of Smackdown, we get Andrade taking on Carmello Hayes, Kevin Owens and a mystery partner battle A-Town Down Under and the show kicks of with Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match and more!

Join me for live results when the show airs. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

Friday Night Smackdown kicks off it's season premiere on the USA Network with new opening credits, and intro music as well as we have a new logo.

Alicia Taylor is in the ring and introduces Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Triple H makes his way to the ring to open Smackdown soaking in the reaction from the crowd. Trips says it seems like it was just yesterday that he was in this same ring going one on one with The Rock for the first Smackdown and here they are 25 years later. He introduces our first match pitting Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage.

We get a recap of the whole Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa feud.

Match 1 - Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes(c) -vs- Solo Sikoa



Solo is out Solo - without The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Both men stare each other down in the ring as the bell rings and Alicia Taylor does the introductions for our first match. The bell rings again and the match begins and both men continue to stare at each other and they start with punches. Rhodes gets a few drop down punches and then gets caught in the ropes. Sikoa throws him into the turnbuckle and hits an elbow. Rhodes comes back with a bulldog and Sikoa gets right back up and runs into the steel cage. Rhodes takes advantage and continues to throw Sikoa into the cage. Rhodes comes at Sikoa who back body drops Rhodes into the cage and then comes at Rhodes and splashes him against the cage, twice. Sikoa with a headbutt on Rhodes and then sits him on the top turnbuckle and starts stomping an upside Rhodes. Sikoa comes running and hits a flying headbutt on Rhodes who is still hanging in the corner. Sikoa tries for another flying headbutt but Rhodes moves out of the way and Rhodes starts climbing the cage. Sikoa throws him down and starts beating down Rhodes. Sikoa throws Rhodes into the cage and Rhodes tries fighting back with punches. Rhodes attempts to slam Sikoa against the cage but Sikoa powers through and throws Rhodes into the cage. Sikoa mounts Rhodes and delivers several punches to Rhodes. Sikoa Irish whips Rhodes who slides through Sikoa's legs and jumps off the middle rope onto Sikoa's shoulders. Sikoa throws Rhodes into the cage off of his shoulders and Rhodes is laid out. Sikoa gets Rhodes on his feet and tries for a powerbomb, but Rhodes holds onto the cage and climbs it and then jumps off and hits a flying Cody Cutter on Sikoa and gets a two count. Rhodes starts climbing the cage again and Sikoa is right there grabbing his legs. Sikoa gets Rhodes off the cage and headbutts him and starts climbing the cage. Rhodes joins him, scaling the cage and they both trade punches. Cody is half over the cage and Sikoa meets him up there. Rhodes bashes Sikoa's face into the cage and then starts going over until Sikoa catches him and suplexes him off the top of the cage. Solo goes for the pin but gets a two count. Sikoa is on his feet and Rhodes is holding his leg and both men get on their feet and trade punches and Sikoa hits two spinning Solo's but only gets a two count. Sikoa goes for a Samoan Spike but Rhodes blocks it and punches Sikoa and comes at him with some forearms and a kick. He hits another Cody Cutter off the middle rope for a two count. Rhodes is limping around the ring and Sikoa is able to get the upper hand and throw Rhodes into the corner. He runs into Rhodes and hits a Samoan drop and flies off the top rope and hits Rhodes with a splash for a two count. Sikoa runs at Rhodes who is in the corner and slams Rhodes' head against the turnbuckle. Rhodes is able to get the door to the cage open in the corner and almost makes an escape. Rhodes comes back with The Crossrhodes for a two count. Rhodes starts to climb the cage and stops at the top and looks back at Sikoa and hits a cross body off the top of the cage onto Sikoa for a two count. Rhodes slowly crawls his way to the door - Sikoa comes out of nowhere and slams Rhodes head in the door and then goes for the spike. Rhodes counters with CrossRhodes for the win.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

After the match, The Bloodline comes down to the ring and they scale the cage while Sikoa hits his Samoan Spike on Rhodes. Tonga, Loa and Fatu take turns beating on Rhodes as Sikoa gives orders. Sikoa tells Fatu climb the cage, and he does and gets ready to come flying down on Rhodes when The OTC's music hits and Roman Reigns comes out and the men all freeze in the ring. Reigns enters the ring through the cage door and closes the door. The Bloodline comes at Reigns who does quick work of Tonga and Loa. Sikoa comes from behind and attacks Reigns and has him down in the corner. Reigns hits a superman punch on Sikoa and before he can get more damage on Sikoa, Fatu opens the door and pulls Sikoa out. Fatu and Reigns stare at each other and Fatu climbs the steps and gets into the cage and closes the door. Sikoa, however, pulls Fatu out of the cage and in the ring Tonga and Loa attack Reigns. Rhodes helps Reigns out and throws Loa into the cage and hits his finisher on Tonga. Reigns then comes at Loa and spears him. With The Bloodline laid out, Rhodes and Reigns stare at each other and then Reigns starts at Sikoa who is already half way down the ramp.

We come back from commercial and get a recap of The Bloodline and Rhodes/Reigns drama from earlier.

Kathy Kelly is backstage with Nick Aldis. Aldis says that The Bloodline, Rhodes and Reigns have been sequestered. Sikoa has proposed a match and Aldis says he's going to look into it.

Match 2: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green -vs- Michin



The bell rings and Michin comes at Niven. Michin sends Niven to the outside and suicide dives right onto Niven. Green gets into Michin's face and Michin knocks her down. Michin looks under the ring for items to use and gets a kendo stick and nails Green. Niven hits a cannonball off the apron onto Michin and then sends her back into the ring. Niven stomps on Michin and climbs the turnbuckle and Michin intercepts and suplexes Niven off the ropes. Michin hits Eat Defeat on Niven for the win.

Winner: Michin

Chelsea Green comes in after the match and starts beating on Michin with Niven. Green hits the Unprettier on Michin on to a trash can.

We see Vickie Guerrero and Imperium sitting in the crowd watching the action.

Match 3: A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) -vs- Kevin Owens and Randy Orton



Owens gets on the mic and asks what A-Town Down Under is laughing about regarding his partner who is an indie worker. Owens says Ricky wasn't his first choice but Ricky is his partner and to start the match. Before the match, an official tells Owens his actual partner is here. Owens stuns Ricky and Randy Orton's music hits. The Viper makes his way to the ring, Theory and Waller look stressed and wait outside the ring. Waller and Owens start the bout and Owens goes after Waller with stomps and kicks. Owens tries to cannonball Waller in the corner but Theory makes the save. Outside the ring, Orton takes down Theory and Owens slams Waller into the announce table and then throws him back in the ring. Owens goes to get in the ring and Theory attacks him giving Waller time to attack Owens. Waller throws Owens into the announce table and we cut to commercial.

We come back with Owens and Theory in the ring. Theory tags out and Waller comes in and makes sure Owens doesn't make a tag. In the corner, Waller tries to superplex Owens and Owens comes back with headbutts sending Waller crash to the ground who tags out. Theory comes in and tries to superplex Owen as well, but Owens punches out Theory and hits a Swanton bomb on Theory. Owens goes to tag out but Waller pulls off Orton from the apron. In the ring, Theory and Waller double team Owens with a suplex for a two count. Waller is the legal man now and he gets Owen to his feet and Owens punches Waller but Waller comes back with a knee and Owens goes to the outside and Waller follows him out. Owens gets back in the ring and Theory tries to interfere but Owens makes quick work of him and gets in the ring to tag but Waller intercepts. Waller and Theory double team Owens not letting him tag but Owens runs out of the ring and runs to his corner, gets in the ring and tags Orton. Orton cleans house on both Waller and Theory and hits powerslams on both. Outside the ring, Orton slams both Theory and Waller onto the announce table. Orton gets Waller in the ring and Owens sets up Theory in the middle rope and they both deliver a double middle rope DDT on A-Town Down Under. Orton and Owens hit their finishers on A-Town Down Under and Orton gets the pin on Waller.

Winners: Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Kathy Kelly is backstage with Nick Aldis and he gives up an update for the challenge Solo Sikoa has made for Bad Blood. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu -vs- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at Bad Blood - he just needs to get Rhodes and Reigns to sign the contract. Rhodes barges in and says he's done with The Bloodline and they're Reigns' problem and he won't sign. Aldis says he has to talk to Reigns.

Back at ring side, Nia Jax makes her way to the ring to address her match at Bad Blood. Sheamus, King Booker, Queen Sharmell and Michael PS Hayes are all in the crowd and are shown on camera watching the show. We also see Nia Jax, Pretty Deadly, and Tiffany Stratton having fun in Seattle.

Jax get on the mic and says everyone knows why she's unstoppable since coming back. She says getting the title was easier than winning Queen of the Ring. She says everyone in the locker room fears her and has good reason to. She says she found out she will be defending her title at Bad Blood and she doesn't know against who but that doesn't matter because she will annihilate them. Bayley's music hits and she makes her way out to the entrance way. Bayley says she'll give Nia credit - she's had the greatest year of her career but she didn't set the bar very high from her first go at WWE. Bayley says she wants her rematch- Jax says Bayley is no position to demand anything from her. Jax says she runs this division and doesn't need a posse like Bayley needed Damage CTRL. Bayley asks what the deal with Tiffany is then? It's Tiffy time and Tiffany Stratton comes out. Stratton says Bayley is pathetic and jealous and calls her a peasant. Bayley come back at Stratton and says she beat Stratton and Stratton says it's only because Nia got involved. Bayley asks if it's Nia's fault Stratton lost. Jax says Bayley is smart but how smart will she be when they both beat her down. Naomi's music hits, and Naomi comes out saying if they want to fight, they can fight and she won't allow them to attack her friend Bayley. Naomi says its been a while since she's held a title and it's about time she does again and challenges Nia Jax. Jax says since both Bayley and Naomi want her title then they should fight to determine who gets to face her at Bad Blood. Jax suggests a Tiffy/Jax -vs- Bayley and Naomi and whoever wins gets the title match and whoever loses leaves Smackdown. Bayley makes fun of Tiffany and she goes to attack her but Naomi hits the rearview on Stratton and she runs out to Nia and they head to the back.

Backstage we catch up with Kathy Kelly and Nick Aldis, Aldis says Reigns will address the contract signing after the next match.

Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, William Regal, Bobby Roode, and Damian Priest are shown in the crowd watching the show.

Match 4: Andrade -vs- Carmello Hayes



Hayes and Andrade square off for their fifth match - they're 2 for 2. Hayes cheap shots Andrade before the bell rings and continues to stomp on Andrade who hasn't even removed his entrance gear. The bell rings and Hayes goes at Andrade in the corner and continues to pound away at him. Hayes goes for a middle rope spot and Andrade pushes him over the ropes and then hits a top rope moonsault to the outside. Andrade throws Hayes back in the ring who rolls back out and Andrade goes after him but Hayes capitalizes. They go back and forth outside until Andrade gets Hayes down after he comes off the barricade. Andrade stands on the barricade and Hayes joins him and they punch each other. Both men come flying down with a Spanish Fly on the outside and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Andrade has Hayes in the corner but misses a splash into the turnbuckle. Hayes comes off the second rope onto Andrade. The guys hit a bunch of pinning combos for two counts. Andrade takes out Hayes and covers for a two count off of a back elbow. Andrade is back on his feet first and drags Hayes to the center of the ring and tries for a moonsault and lands on his feet and goes for a standing moonsault but Hayes gets his knees up. Hayes gets Andrade down for a two count and then goes on the top turnbuckle and attempts a nothing but net but Andrade evades it and hits a destroyer on Hayes. Hayes sits in the corner dazed and Andrade comes at him with a double knee and a two count as Hayes breaks the count grabbing the ropes. Hayes starts with punches on Andrade who makes his way to the top rope and goes for a split legged moonsault and Hayes moves out of the way. Hayes props Andrade on the top rope and kicks him in the ear. Hayes tries for a top rope hurricanrana and Andrade blocks it and hits a twisting neck breaker from the top rope for the win.

Winner: Andrade

After the match, LA Knight comes out with mic in hand. Andrade is inviting Knight in the ring but he chooses to stay on the entrance ramp. Knight congratulates Andrade for being the next contender for his belt. Knight says he just won a grand prize which is a first class ticket to be beaten up. Knight says it's his game that Andrade is playing. Knight and Andrade stare each other down and we cut to Corey Graves and Michael Cole who talk about the matches we already have for Bad Blood.

Byron Saxton is backstage with Jade Cargill and Biance Belair. The women talk about how good it feels to be the tag champs again. Cargill opens the challenge to anyone team who wants to challenge them. Jax and Stratton come up and asks if they've heard about what happened to Naomi - nothing has happened yet, but next week they will beat her up.

Back at ringside, Roman Reigns comes out to address the tag match Solo Sikoa issued. Reigns poses in the ring as his pyro fires and we see Nick Aldis in the ring with Reigns with contract in hand. Aldis starts and says it's been a hectic week and he knows they have a weird history and as he's talking Reigns puts out his hand and Aldis stops talking and hands over the contract and then the mic. Reigns gets on the mic and says he doesn't want confusion, things have changed but not him. He says he doesn't need Aldis, or a contract because this is Bloodline/Family business. He says he doesn't need a partner nor does he need Cody Rhodes. Regardless of whether he has his family's Ula Fala he isn't the original tribal chief but he's the only tribal chief and this is his show and his WWE. Cody Rhode's music hits and he comes out with his title.

Rhodes gets in the ring, hobbles over to the ring post and gets a mic. Rhodes asks Reigns about what he means by "Your WWE" because it WAS, but it hasn't been since Wrestlemania and drops his mic. Reigns drops his mic too and they stare each other down. The Bloodline's music hits and Sikoa and Fatu come down to the ring. From behind Tonga and Loa attack Reigns and Rhodes but Rhodes and Reign make quick work of both of them. Reigns grabs the contract and looks at Sikoa and Fatu and signs it. Reigns then looks over at Rhodes, and Rhodes asks for the contract and the crowd erupts. Reigns hands over the contract and Rhodes signs it as well and Rhodes and Reign stare each other down as Sikoa talks smack to them both in the ring as Fatu continues to pray to Sikoa as the show goes off the air.