Listen to the New WWE SmackDown Theme Song on USA Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE SmackDown kicked off its first episode on the USA Network era in style, unveiling a brand-new intro video accompanied by the show’s fresh theme song, “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring RM of BTS.

As the crowd erupted in Seattle, WWE Hall of Famer and COO Triple H made his way to the ring, receiving a hero’s welcome. Taking to the mic, Triple H reflected on SmackDown’s legacy. “It feels like just yesterday I was standing here for the first-ever SmackDown, opposite The Rock. And now, 25 years later, here we are!” he said, his voice filled with nostalgia. He expressed his excitement for the milestone event, declaring, “There’s no better place to be than right here, right now in Seattle, Washington!”

With the crowd still buzzing, Triple H hyped up the main event of the night—a blockbuster Undisputed Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. He closed his statement with a question to the WWE Universe: “So, are you ready?”