Triple H Kicks Off A New Look WWE SmackDown on USA Network

SmackDown kicked off tonight's episode with a brand-new intro video, setting the tone for a historic night of action. As the crowd erupted in Seattle, WWE Hall of Famer and COO Triple H made his way to the ring to welcome the brand to USA Network.

Taking to the mic, Triple H reflected on SmackDown’s legacy. “It feels like just yesterday I was standing here for the first-ever SmackDown, opposite The Rock. And now, 25 years later, here we are!” he said, his voice filled with nostalgia. He expressed his excitement for the milestone event, declaring, “There’s no better place to be than right here, right now in Seattle, Washington!”

With the crowd still buzzing, Triple H hyped up the opening match of the night—a blockbuster Undisputed Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. He closed his statement with a question to the WWE Universe: “So, are you ready?”