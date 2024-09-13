WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shane McMahon to AEW? Pete Gas Says "Never Say Never" in Podcast Interview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

It was previously reported that AEW President Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon, with a photo of the two surfacing online. During an appearance on the AdFreeShows podcast, Shane McMahon's longtime friend and former WWE star Pete Gas addressed the possibility of Shane joining AEW.

Gas expressed uncertainty but emphasized the unpredictable nature of McMahon's decisions:

"Never say never. That’s the only thing I can say. I don’t know. The history behind Shane, and everyone, Shane loves to kayfabe. Shane is not going to let anything out that he doesn’t want out. It’s funny because they teased that whole thing with him meeting with Khan. It piques people’s interest. You never say never with Shane. He lives for that moment. The whole thing when he came back (to WWE), everything is kayfabe with him. It’s always been kayfabe. That’s how he lives. You never say never."


