TNA Confirms Last-Minute Change to Victory Road 2024, New Competitor Announced for Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

TNA Wrestling has made a last-minute adjustment to a match originally scheduled for tonight's Victory Road 2024 event in San Antonio, Texas.

Ahead of the live event, which will be streamed on TNA+, the company announced that Alisha Edwards has not been medically cleared to participate. In her place, Tasha Steelz will step in to team up with Masha Slamovich in the high-stakes tag-team match against the Spitfire duo of Dani Luna and Jody Threat.

The official announcement from TNA reads, “Alisha Edwards is not medically cleared to compete tonight at TNA Victory Road. Taking her place in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match vs. Spitfire is Tasha Steelz! If Spitfire lose, they must disband!”

According to the stipulations, if Spitfire wins, Luna and Threat will become the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions. However, if they lose, the team must disband, adding even more intensity to the contest.


