WWE Raw Shift to Netflix in 2025 Will Include Commercials

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE RAW is expected to feature commercials when it transitions to Netflix in January 2025. Meltzer shared insights into the reasoning behind this decision:

“One of the reasons Netflix picked up Raw is because they are trying to add commercials to programming, and the Raw and pro wrestling audience is used to commercials on the shows. But they can adjust a lot differently than on regular television, such as when and how long the breaks are and not have the show to the second when it comes to that. The time can also adjust, such as if they need longer to tell the story or want to go shorter. It’s not like they have to be off the air because another show is starting.”

While RAW is expected to remain a three-hour program on Netflix, nothing has been officially confirmed. However, there is speculation that the show's length could vary each week, allowing for more unpredictability in main event finishes, as fans won’t know the exact end time of the broadcast.