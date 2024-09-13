Bobby Lashley Teases Next Move After WWE Departure: "The Journey Is Far From Over"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Though Bobby Lashley has parted ways with WWE, the former world champion has made it clear that his wrestling journey is far from over.

There has been widespread speculation linking Lashley and former Hurt Business members MVP and Shelton Benjamin to discussions with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Fans are buzzing about the possibility of this powerhouse trio making waves in a new promotion.

On Thursday evening, Lashley added fuel to the fire with a social media post that hinted at his future plans. In a caption accompanying a photo of himself holding world titles from Raw, SmackDown, ECW, and TNA, Lashley wrote, “The journey is far from over.”

This cryptic message has left fans wondering if Lashley has his sights set on capturing the AEW World Championship, the one major U.S. title missing from his impressive resume.