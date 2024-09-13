WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete Match Line-Up Announced for Tonight's AEW Rampage 9/13

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the full match lineup for this week’s post-All Out episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Matches Announced:

- The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong will take on BEEF.

- "The Brickhouse" Kamille will face off against Robyn Renegade in another singles bout.

- In a trios match, The Conglomeration—consisting of ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly—will clash with Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno.

- "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family will battle the explosive Action Andretti in singles action.

- In tag team competition, The Outcasts’ Saraya and Harley Cameron will face The Hex’s Allysin Kay and Marti Belle.


