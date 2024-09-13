Complete Match Line-Up Announced for Tonight's AEW Rampage 9/13

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the full match lineup for this week’s post-All Out episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.
Matches Announced:
- The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong will take on BEEF.
- "The Brickhouse" Kamille will face off against Robyn Renegade in another singles bout.
- In a trios match, The Conglomeration—consisting of ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly—will clash with Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno.
- "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family will battle the explosive Action Andretti in singles action.
- In tag team competition, The Outcasts’ Saraya and Harley Cameron will face The Hex’s Allysin Kay and Marti Belle.
Don’t miss all the action TOMORROW on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/wt18vEsQuM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com