Mick Foley Confirmed for Special Appearance at GCW Dream On Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is set to make a special appearance at GCW's "Dream On" event. The promotion revealed the news on Thursday, confirming that Foley will be present at the show on Saturday, November 23rd.

"AMERICAN DREAM UPDATE GCW comes to The American Dream Mall on Saturday, November 23rd! Just Signed: WWE Hall of Famer MICK FOLEY returns to GCW on 11/23 at #GCWDream! Tickets go On Sale Friday at 10AM: https://GCWDream.Eventbrite.com Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!"

Foley is advertised for a non-wrestling role, marking his return to GCW. Earlier this year, Foley had considered one final death match but ultimately decided against it after suffering a concussion during training.

This isn't Foley's first time with the promotion; he previously made an appearance for GCW at Fight Club in 2021, during an event headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage.

Foley joins Kurt Angle as the second WWE Hall of Famer set to appear at the Dream On event, with Angle's participation announced earlier this week.


