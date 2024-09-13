Alex Shelley Posts Intriguing Song Clip to Instagram, Fans Curious About Its Meaning

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Alex Shelley's deleted Instagram post has added to the speculation surrounding the potential WWE debut of the Motor City Machine Guns. While it was reported on September 12 that Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were headed to WWE, the deletion of Shelley's post has left fans wondering if there might be a change in plans.

The post, which featured the Def Rebel track "WWE: Shredder (NXT)," was shared shortly after news of the duo's potential WWE move broke. Its quick removal has fueled speculation that there might be some uncertainty about their future.

It's worth noting that while talks with AEW seemed to be progressing, they ultimately fell through. This has left the door open for the Motor City Machine Guns to join WWE, but as of now, there's no official confirmation.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Motor City Machine Guns will indeed make their WWE debut on October 1, or if there might be other developments in the works.