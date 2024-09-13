WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Great Khali Stars in Sci-Fi Sequel Raduaa Returns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali is set to star in an upcoming sci-fi movie sequel scheduled for a November release.

The WWE Hall of Famer will take on the role of Mohd. Khan in Raduaa Returns, written and directed by Nav Bajwa.

Raduaa Returns is a science fiction adventure where characters Nav (played by Bajwa), Hcl (B.N. Sharma), Sukhi (Gurpreet Ghuggi), and Jasmine (Satinder Satti) travel through time, from 1955 to 2255, before plunging back into the distant past. According to its IMDb entry, the movie is inspired by H.G. Wells' The Time Machine.

Bajwa shared the film's poster, featuring The Great Khali wielding an extraordinarily long sword, accompanied by the caption:

"A journey through time…"

Mark your calendars for November 22, 2024, when Raduaa Returns hits cinemas! 🎬✨

This film is the sequel to Raduaa, Bajwa's 2018 comedy, where the protagonists became stuck in 1955 due to a botched time travel experiment. The original cast is reuniting for this exciting follow-up.

The Great Khali left WWE after his contract expired in November 2014, though he has since made appearances, including in The Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018, in Saudi Arabia.


