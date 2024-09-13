SPOILERS: AEW Collision Taping Results For 9/14

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The following are AEW Collision spoilers for this week's show, which is set to air on September 14, 2024, on TNT.

The matches were taped on September 12 in Dayton, Ohio.

- AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry pinned Christopher Daniels.

- ROH Champion Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and Kyle O'Reilly defeated The Premier Athletes.

- Wheeler Yuta defeated Anthony Henry.

- Private Party & Komander secured a victory in a six-man tag team match.

- Juice Robinson and The Gunns defeated The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage.

- Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb.

- Queen Aminata defeated Robyn Renegade.

- FTR defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans. After the match, The Grizzled Young Veterans attacked FTR, but The Outrunners made the save.

Following the tapings, Tony Khan brought out Chris Hero and Madison Rayne. Mark Sterling interrupted, leading to FTR hitting him with the Shatter Machine.