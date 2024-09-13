WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Drew McIntyre Reveals Five Non-WWE Competitors He Wants to Face in the Ring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024
WWE star Drew McIntyre recently participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A, where he discussed several topics, including his dream opponents from outside WWE. When asked to name his top five wrestlers he’d like to face, McIntyre mentioned:
- Will Ospreay
- Kazuchika Okada
- Joe Hendry
- Tetsuya Naito
- Tomohiro Ishii
In response to another question about which wrestlers he would select for his own Evolution-type faction, McIntyre shared:
"Good question. Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, these two guys are studs, and I see big futures for them. If given the opportunity, I would love to mentor them. Sheamus can do the Ric Flair role as he's so old."