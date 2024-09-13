WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Drew McIntyre Reveals Five Non-WWE Competitors He Wants to Face in the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2024

Drew McIntyre Reveals Five Non-WWE Competitors He Wants to Face in the Ring

 

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A, where he discussed several topics, including his dream opponents from outside WWE. When asked to name his top five wrestlers he’d like to face, McIntyre mentioned:

- Will Ospreay

- Kazuchika Okada

- Joe Hendry

- Tetsuya Naito

- Tomohiro Ishii

In response to another question about which wrestlers he would select for his own Evolution-type faction, McIntyre shared:

"Good question. Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, these two guys are studs, and I see big futures for them. If given the opportunity, I would love to mentor them. Sheamus can do the Ric Flair role as he's so old."

Hey /r/movies! I'm Drew McIntyre, WWE wrestler and actor. I'm making my feature film debut in the upcoming action-comedy 'The Killer's Game' (also starring Dave Bautista, Terry Crews, Ben Kingsley, and Sofia Boutella). Ask me anything!
byu/KillersGame-Drew inmovies

Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89251/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π