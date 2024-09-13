Heather Reckless Secures Her First Victory in TNA Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After officially signing with TNA Wrestling and making her debut in a backstage segment during last week’s episode of iMPACT, Heather Reckless had her first in-ring match on this week’s TNA Victory Road 2024 go-home episode.

Reckless scored her debut win by defeating Gisele Shaw, who was wrestling her final match with TNA. The victory came with an assist from Ash By Elegance, giving Reckless a strong start to her TNA career.