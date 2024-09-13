Heather Reckless Secures Her First Victory in TNA Wrestling

After officially signing with TNA Wrestling and making her debut in a backstage segment during last week’s episode of iMPACT, Heather Reckless had her first in-ring match on this week’s TNA Victory Road 2024 go-home episode.
Reckless scored her debut win by defeating Gisele Shaw, who was wrestling her final match with TNA. The victory came with an assist from Ash By Elegance, giving Reckless a strong start to her TNA career.
.@Heathereckless is set to make her debut as an official Knockout— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/OHxcHV7luA
Strength on FULL DISPLAY! @GiseleShaw08 sends @Heathereckless crashing to the mat with a Press Slam!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/DC2JIohLI6
With some help from @Ashamae_Sebera, @Heathereckless gets her first W on TNA iMPACT!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/6jh2SHafdh
