New Tag-Team Match Announced for TNA Victory Road 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new match has been confirmed for Friday’s TNA Wrestling special event.

During the TNA Victory Road 2024 "go-home" episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ this Thursday evening, Steve Maclin secured a victory over Hammerstone in the show's opening match.

Following the match, Hammerstone launched a post-match attack on Maclin, prompting Eric Young to rush to the ring for the save. Soon after, Jake Something joined Hammerstone at ringside, leading to a tense two-on-two stare down with Young and Maclin in the ring.

Later in the broadcast, Steve Maclin and Eric Young issued a formal challenge to Hammerstone and Jake Something for a tag team match at TNA Victory Road 2024.

Additionally, a bout between Leon Slater and KUSHIDA was also announced. Both matches will be featured as part of the "Countdown To Victory Road" pre-show.

TNA Victory Road 2024 will take place on Friday, September 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.