New Tag-Team Match Announced for TNA Victory Road 2024

A new match has been confirmed for Friday’s TNA Wrestling special event.
During the TNA Victory Road 2024 "go-home" episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ this Thursday evening, Steve Maclin secured a victory over Hammerstone in the show's opening match.
Following the match, Hammerstone launched a post-match attack on Maclin, prompting Eric Young to rush to the ring for the save. Soon after, Jake Something joined Hammerstone at ringside, leading to a tense two-on-two stare down with Young and Maclin in the ring.
Later in the broadcast, Steve Maclin and Eric Young issued a formal challenge to Hammerstone and Jake Something for a tag team match at TNA Victory Road 2024.
Additionally, a bout between Leon Slater and KUSHIDA was also announced. Both matches will be featured as part of the "Countdown To Victory Road" pre-show.
TNA Victory Road 2024 will take place on Friday, September 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.
.@SteveMaclin and @TheEricYoung layout the challenge to @JakeSomething_ and @alexhammerstone for #TNAVictoryRoad!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/83xAwSsaKI pic.twitter.com/uRUuPNVccs
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com