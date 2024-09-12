WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opening Match Announced for Tonight’s Victory Road "Go-Home" Edition of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2024

TNA iMPACT is set to kick off with a bang tonight on AXS TV and TNA+.

Ahead of the September 12th TNA Victory Road "go-home" episode of TNA iMPACT, we've learned which match will open the show.

Starting things off inside the squared circle for the final show before Friday’s TNA Victory Road special event in San Antonio, TX, will be Hammerstone, fresh off his WWE NXT match on Tuesday night, as he faces Steve Maclin.

Here’s what else is scheduled for tonight’s action-packed lineup:

- Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

- The Hardys vs. The System

- Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class

- Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

- Joe Hendry set to speak


