Mercedes Mone Shares 'Mixed Emotions' on AEW All Out Violence

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone shared her mixed emotions about the violence at AEW All Out, especially in the Bryan Danielson-Jon Moxley angle and stipulation matches like Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page. In her weekly Mone Mag, she expressed concern about kids watching extreme wrestling.

“All Out was extremely violent, and honestly, Daniel Bryan’s stuff was tough to watch. I have mixed emotions. When done right, that kind of stuff can tear a roof off like Daniel’s did. However, I wouldn’t want my brother Joshua to watch stuff like that, or kids,” she wrote.

Mone acknowledged the multi-generational nature of wrestling, sharing how it warms her heart to meet parents and their kids at signings, but also noted the need to cater to fans who love extreme wrestling.

She added that wrestlers, not promotions, often make the call to go extreme, praising their passion but advocating for longevity and health. Mone said she's personally avoiding extreme matches unless they add significant value.

Despite her concerns, she felt the Statlander vs. Nightingale street fight was the standout match at All Out and one of the best women’s matches of the year.

Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida at the PPV.