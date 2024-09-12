News On AEW Talks With FOX For New TV Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to reports, AEW is finalizing a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and negotiating with a new television partner.

AEW's current television agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, which expires at the end of this year, is now considered a “done deal” after months of discussions. However, the company is also rumored to be in talks with FOX to air a one-hour show titled Shockwave on FS1, a name for which they have already filed a trademark.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that AEW is still in negotiations with FOX about the possibility of airing the show on FS1. Meltzer stated, “The FOX deal is not done. I know a lot of people have been talking about the idea on the FOX network. I do not know, but I would very strongly suspect it will not be on the FOX Network. It would probably be another station. You know, whether it’s FS1, whether it’s a different station, whether it’s streaming component, I don’t know, and I don’t believe it’s a done deal either. I think it’s something that they’re working on, although as far as the Shockwave thing, they did trademark the name of Shockwave. So they have to be pretty darn close to a deal to go and actually go to the length of trademarking the name."