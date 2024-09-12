Possible SPOILER for WWE NXT Premiere on the CW Network

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, better known as the Motor City Machine Guns during their long tenure in TNA Wrestling, have recently wrapped up their time with the company. Initially, reports suggested that Shelley and Sabin were heading to AEW, but the latest developments indicate that the duo is now believed to be joining WWE instead.

In an update on their potential WWE move, PW Nexus (@hashtagPWN) reported:

“Sources close to #PWNexus have informed us that MCMG are #WWENXT bound, with their debut potentially as soon as NXT’s CW premiere. We are working to reach out to other sources to further confirm.”

Additionally, the CW Network premiere of NXT on Tuesday, October 1st, will feature CM Punk and The Miz. Roxanne Perez is also set to defend her women’s title against Giulia.