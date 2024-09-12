The Real Reason WWE Plans to Cut Back on Live Events (House Shows) in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro spoke about WWE’s plans to reduce the number of live events (house shows) in 2025.

“We’re cutting events at WWE. We’re taking our low-margin, marginally profitable events, untelevised events that Vince put in place to grow the brand, right? You’re taking the show on the road, we’ve gotta go to every city we can get to grow the WWE brand. Well, the WWE brand, while we still have to grow it, it’s on fire right now.

We don’t need to carry these marginally profitable events. Andrew Schleimer, our CFO, and Nick Khan at WWE have been hands-on involved with cutting back those events, trimming those events. What was 300 [events] last year will be roughly 250 this year. And next year, we’ll be close to 200.”