Bret Hart Reflects on WWE Raw Return: “Running Into Triple H Is Always a Pleasure”

Bret Hart recently shared his thoughts on reconnecting with figures from his era in WWE, including Paul “Triple H” Levesque. While the two weren’t the closest during their in-ring careers, Hart now expresses a sense of mutual respect for WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

In a digital exclusive released by WWE, "The Hitman" looked back on his return to WWE television during the “Season Premiere” of Monday Night Raw on September 9 at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome.

“I didn’t just assume or take for granted that they were going to invite me down,” Hart said about his appearance. “Anytime I get a chance to be in front of the Calgary fans, because I think Calgary fans go back the furthest when I was 18-19. It’s a very special and powerful building for me to walk in. A lot of great memories here, a lot of title matches. Even in the old Stampede Wrestling days, a lot of memories here.”

Hart reflected on the experience of stepping back into the ring: “It’s kind of a funny feeling to walk down the ring slowly and kind of pull yourself back into the ring and find yourself standing in the center of it and talking to the fans. I don’t know if I looked a little nervous because I’m not sure that I was. Standing in the middle of the ring there for a few seconds, this transformation takes place. I think I transformed back into Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart for a minute for everyone. It was fun for me to do that. It was something that was magical that was brought out by the love of the fans.”

On his behind-the-scenes interaction with Triple H, Hart remarked, “There’s not that many from my generation that are around anymore. Running into Triple H is always a pleasure.”