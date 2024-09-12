WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS for AEW Rampage Taping in Lexington, KY: Matches Set for September 13 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2024

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is already wrapped up.

At the AEW Dynamite taping held in Lexington, KY, on Wednesday, September 11, matches and segments were filmed for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, set to air on Friday, September 13, 2024, on TNT.

Below are the quick-match spoilers for the show, courtesy of CageMatch.net.

- The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)

- Kamille defeated Robyn Renegade

- Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated BEEF (w/Anthony Henry)

- Harley Cameron & Saraya defeated Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

- Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) defeated Action Andretti (w/Leila Grey & Lio Rush)

AEW Dynamite Results (September 11, 2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 12, 2024 02:16AM


