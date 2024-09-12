SPOILERS for AEW Rampage Taping in Lexington, KY: Matches Set for September 13 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is already wrapped up.

At the AEW Dynamite taping held in Lexington, KY, on Wednesday, September 11, matches and segments were filmed for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, set to air on Friday, September 13, 2024, on TNT.

Below are the quick-match spoilers for the show, courtesy of CageMatch.net.

- The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)

- Kamille defeated Robyn Renegade

- Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated BEEF (w/Anthony Henry)

- Harley Cameron & Saraya defeated Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

- Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) defeated Action Andretti (w/Leila Grey & Lio Rush)