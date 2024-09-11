Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 11, 2024): LEXINGTON, KY.

The show starts off with a digital exclusive that picks up right where All Out left off after the post-match scene after the Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry match. Jon Moxley says, "Today, I choose war" to conclude a lengthy promo in the parking lot after his attack with a plastic bag of "The American Dragon."

He says he didn't enjoy doing it, but Danielson doesn't have the stomach to do what they originally promised with the Blackpool Combat Club, which is to create something that will stand the test of time. He talks about too many out of control egos in AEW these days. He alludes to William Regal calling Danielson the perfect wrestler but always seeing himself in Mox.

Christian Cage Talks Title Shot Contract

After that, we see Darby Allin (yes, still wearing the fluffy pink coat) riding around on his skate board.

In the Rupp Arena, Tony Schiavone is in the ring. The Patriarchy make their way out, with Christian Cage holding his contract for a title shot in-hand. He tells Lexington to shut up and sit down while he conducts his business.

Cage says if he thought about cashing it in but changed his mind. He wasn't intimidated by anyone. He then tells Danielson if he thought getting suffocated with a plastic bag was bad, it's nothing compared to what he's gonna do to him. He says he'll make him wish his wife Brie had brain damage.

Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher Enter Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet

Renee Paquette is backstage with Don Callis, who has Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita with him. Paquette says he requested this time and that Will Ospreay be present. He brings up Ospreay winning every Casino Gauntlet he's ever been in. He says he knows how much he's always wanted the AEW tag titles. He thinks Ospreay should team with his friend Fletcher and win them.

Ospreay says he has too much on his plate. Callis brings up Ospreay owing him a favor and says he knows he's a man of his word. Fletcher tells Ospreay he's tired of coming close but always coming up short. Ospreay says he can't say no to his friend.

TNT Championship

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry (c) vs. Lio Rush

We see a giant vehicle pull up and out pops "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry. The TNT Champion makes his way to the ring for our scheduled opening match of the show. His opponent, Lio Rush, comes out next to the biggest non-reaction ever. Action Andretti is with him.

Before the bell even rings, Perry jumps Rush and stomps him out in the corner while still wearing his entrance jacket. The match officially begins and Rush starts to fight back with chops in the corner. Fans break out in a loud "Oh, cry me a river!" singing-chant.

On the floor, Perry blasts Andretti with an unnecessary cheap shot. Rush fights back at ringside, but when he goes for a moonsault off the apron to the floor and misses, Perry takes over again. As he does, we head into our first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, Andretti is caught tripping Perry up in the ring from the floor, so he gets ejected from ringside. Perry goes on to finish off Rush for the win. Afterwards, he is interviewed backstage and says guys like him are torn down in this life so they can be worshipped in the next. He hops in his big bus and leaves.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry

Hangman Page Isn't The Same

Renee Paquette is backstage with Hangman Page after a video package showing him burning down Swerve Strickland's house and beating him in their Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at All Out. He says he would burn 1,000 more houses if Swerve ever called them home.

He tells everyone in the locker room that anyone who ever stood in his way of hurting Swerve, he's coming for them next. He throws someone standing by a couple of feet away. He walks past other wrestlers who won't even look at him.

He walks past his old buddies in The Dark Order, who say they don't even know who he is anymore. Jeff Jarrett tells him he's seen people go down the demented path Hangman is going before. He tells him he'll make him pay for what he did to his wife. Hangman attacks him and walks off.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Marina Shafir Talk All Out

Komander & Private Party come out for a match, with their opponents already standing in the ring. Before the match can even get started, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Marina Shafir attack and beat down all of them.

PAC gets on the mic and says they've been very patient but enough is enough. He says this company is broken. He says he's been lost very long, but not anymore because he's got something to believe in. A purpose. "This company is ours!" he says as he drops the mic.

Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

The show heads to another commercial and when we return, Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith arrive. Jericho talks about the jacket Orange Cassidy ruined years ago and how he wants his $7,000.

He says that's why he stole his back pack. He says tonight's lesson is there are consequences for unpaid debts. He says he found something in Cassidy's back pack that he's gonna reveal to the world later tonight. "Thanks guys!"

Back inside the building, Ricochet's theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Sammy Guevara's tune hits and out comes "The Spanish God" for what should be a good match. The bell sounds and off we go. After some typical early action, things spill out to the floor.

The two battle up to the top of the ramp, where Guevara climbs to the top of the entrance tunnel. He leaps off with a big moonsault onto Ricochet for a huge pop. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we return, we see Guevara hit a high spot from the ring to the floor and then blow a kiss to his wife and kid into the camera. Ricochet fights back and then asks fans to move. They do and he runs and does a double-jump off the barricade to splash onto Guevara.

In the ring, Ricochet hits a running shooting star press for a two-count. Guevara fights back and hits a big cutter for a close two-count himself. He held his shoulder or elbow upon landing. He seems okay. He appeared to hurt his ankle with the entrance tunnel moonsault earlier but still seems fine there, too.

Ricochet hits an axe kick to the top of Guevara's dome and then hits his finisher for the win. Very fun match. Another 50/50 match against a lower-tier guy to build to an eventual title tilt with Ospreay. That's a different way to go! After the match, The Beast Mortos spears Ricochet. Guevara makes the save.

Winner: Ricochet

Darby Allin Calls Out Jon Moxley

We head to another commercial after the Ricochet and Guevara bout. When the show returns, Kazuchika Okada is backstage talking about how easy it was to retain his AEW Continental Championship at All Out. In walks Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita.

Callis tells Okada it might've been easy, but what he didn't do was beat "The Alpha." After they talk, Okada gets the last word and walks off. He comes back to call them a "b*tch." Takeshita gets in Okada's face. Okada walks off.

Darby Allin's theme hits and out he comes, giant pink coat and all, with his skateboard in his hands. He gets on the mic and says he heard someone is looking for him. Jon Moxley's theme hits. He comes out through the crowd with Shafir.

Mox says he doesn't know what Darby has heard, but things haven't changed between them. Darby cuts him off and tells him a story about his heroes letting him down and showing him their dignity can be bought. He says then he met Mox and saw nothing changed him. He tells him that's when he decided he wanted to be just like him.

Darby says until he saw what he did to Bryan Danielson. He says he wouldn't ever do that to Sting so he no longer wants to be like Mox. He asks Mox what he wants. Mox says he'll cut to the chase. He says he has a title shot against Danielson lined up but that's off now because Danielson can't wrestle after what they did to him.

He tells him that's good because Darby's not ready for it. He says he's gonna need him to hand that title shot over to him. Darby says he's not giving away what he earned. He says Mox sounds like all his old heroes now asking for a handout. He asks if Mox has been drinking again and even uses the "do something about it" line from the CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage fight.

Mox says if he wants him to earn it, he will. It'll be the two of them at Grand Slam and he'll beat him to take his title shot. He tells Darby he has no idea what all is going on right now. Darby accepts and says he doesn't care what Mox is trying to do but if he tries burning AEW down, don't be surprised when he pulls him into the fire.

AEW Women's Championship Eliminator

"The Glamour" Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Backstage, Christopher Daniels talks about Darby putting his title shot on-the-line against Mox when in walks Nigel McGuinness. He tells Daniels he needs to talk to Tony Khan. Daniels says he's busy. Nigel says he's gonna wanna hear this. "Come on ..." Off they go.

Inside the arena, the theme hits to bring out the reigning AEW Women's Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May. She settles in the ring as the commentators talk about her attacking the injured Skye Blue at All Out over the weekend.

Queen Aminata's theme hits and out she comes for this big title eliminator bout as the commentators talk about her making the save for Blue during May's attack over the weekend. The bell sounds and off we go with this one.

After some back-and-forth action, May starts to take over on offense on the floor at ringside. As she does, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes women's one-on-one contest continues.

When we return, after some more back-and-forth action, May hits a vicious knee and follows up with Toni Storm's own "Storm Zero" finisher for the win. After the match, she says she still hasn't had her title celebration because something and someone is missing. "Mina Shirakawa ... please come back!" she says to close out the post-match scene.

Winner: "The Glamour" Mariah May

Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

We shoot to the AEW EVP duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson backstage. The Young Bucks gloat about how they are the best tag-team of the modern era and anyone complaining about no new teams holding the gold, they should look at the fact that they aren't any teams good enough to do so.

They say that's why they booked this Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet. They say they'll be out there watching and whomever wins will earn a shot at their AEW Tag-Team Championships at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in two weeks. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith head to the ring. They are set for a match against Jacked Jameson and Iron Savages. The bell sounds and Jericho wears the ruined $7,000 jacket that Orange Cassidy messed up four years ago.

After a quick, nothing-happening match, Jericho gets the "C'mon baby!" muscle pose, foot-on-the-chest pin on Jameson for the win. Once the match wraps up, Jericho reveals a picture of Cassidy with his former "Best Friends" buddies that is framed and being carried around in Cassidy's back pack that he stole.

He gives him his latest Learning Tree lesson, which is that there are no friends in wrestling. If you have some, you're probably being used. He tells him to quit worrying about his friends and pay him back. "I want my cash Orange Cassidy!" Cassidy appears on the screen and says he's got the money, just not all of it.

He says his boys are bringing the rest of it. We see Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly in a dump truck or something. They drive it up to Jericho's fancy car and dump a billion pennies in it. About $7,000 worth would be my guess! Cassidy puts his shades on and says "That should do it." We head to another break.

Winners: Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Nigel McGuinness Issues Challenge To Bryan Danielson For AEW Grand Slam

When we return, Nigel McGuinness is in the ring with a piece of paper in his hand. He announces that Tony Khan has signed a match between himself and Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

He guarantees us at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Oasis will play him to the ring. He asks if Bryan Danielson will join him to "The Final Countdown" or have we seen the final match of "The American Coward." He tells Bryan the ball's in his court.

Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet

It's main event time!

After a quick word from HOOK, who challenges Roderick Strong to take the FTW Championship off of him, we return in the arena where The Young Bucks make their way out with chairs to watch the final match of the evening.

FTR's theme hits and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as the first team in the Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet to determine The Young Bucks' challengers for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in two weeks. Don Callis Family duo Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are out next.

The bell sounds and off we go. Early on Ospreay's head smacks the mat in violent fashion. The countdown clock appears pretty fast into the action and out comes The Righteous duo of Dutch and Vincent. We see the three teams mix it up a bit and then Undisputed Kingdom duo Matt Taven and Mike Bennett come out to join the fun.

A minute or two after they enter the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet continues. When we return, The Acclaimed enter next and go on a tear until MxM Collection come out and take over. Danielson vs. McGuinness is confirmed for Grand Slam "if Danielson is able to compete."

With less than one minute remaining until the top of the hour, and no announcement about running long (unless Tony Khan "announced it" on X in the last few minutes and it wasn't mentioned on the broadcast), we head to yet another mid-match commercial break. Overtime, baby! Well. Anyways the match continues!

The show returns and now we are informed, past the 10 o'clock hour, that they're sticking with this until we get a winner. Well, duh. Top Flight's theme hits. They hit some high spots and then The Outrunners come out next and actually get the crowd on fire.

Fans break out in a loud "Tag-Team Wrestling!" chant after the two clear the ring. The countdown clock hits again and out next comes The Grizzled Young Veterans. FTR brawls with them before they even get to the ring.

The Young Bucks get up from their chairs and move out of the way. Ospreay looks up at what is going on from ringside. Turbo Floyd super-plexes Mansoor onto an enormous pile of bodies at ringside. The near-falls start coming in rapid-fire fashion in the ring until Fletcher actually gets the pin. It'll be he and Ospreay challenging the Bucks at Grand Slam for the straps. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW No.1 Contenders to AEW Tag-Team Championships: Kyle Fletcher & Will Ospreay