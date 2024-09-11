Original Plans for MJF vs. Daniel Garcia at AEW All Out 2024 Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event, MJF defeated Daniel Garcia, but after the match, Garcia delivered a devastating avalanche piledriver, leaving MJF laid out. Reports later surfaced that MJF is expected to take some time off.

Garcia, who is reportedly under contract with AEW until October, remains in ongoing discussions with the company. Ibou of WrestlePurists.com shared the following via Twitter/X regarding the decision for MJF to win:

“The originally planned finish to MJF vs. Daniel Garcia was a clean victory for Daniel. AEW is under the impression that Garcia is staying, but because a deal has still not been signed, the decision was made to have MJF go over. MJF is expected to go film a movie.”