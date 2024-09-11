AEW Star The Blade Undergoes Successful Surgery

Jesse Guilmette, known to fans as The Blade, recently underwent a successful back fusion surgery. On Tuesday, September 12, one-half of the veteran AEW tag team, The Butcher & The Blade, took to social media to share the news with fans, posting footage and a message about his recovery.
"Back fusion was a success," Guilmette shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone for your continued support."
He continued, "Means a lot to this Grizzled Vet Utility Brother."
The Blade has been out of action since early this year, with his last AEW/ROH match taking place on January 10.
We wish The Blade a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon!
