Sonjay Dutt Undergoes Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Sonjay Dutt is the latest in a series of AEW and ROH talents who have recently undergone significant medical procedures.

On Tuesday, the veteran pro wrestler took to social media to inform fans that he has undergone a reverse total shoulder replacement.

"After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last two decades, I started my journey to get fixed,” Dutt wrote via X. "Last week, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement."

Dutt added, "Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I'm so excited for my future!"

Wishing Sonjay Dutt a smooth and speedy recovery as he begins this new chapter.