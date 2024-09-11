WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sonjay Dutt Undergoes Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2024

Sonjay Dutt is the latest in a series of AEW and ROH talents who have recently undergone significant medical procedures.

On Tuesday, the veteran pro wrestler took to social media to inform fans that he has undergone a reverse total shoulder replacement.

"After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last two decades, I started my journey to get fixed,” Dutt wrote via X. "Last week, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement."

Dutt added, "Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I'm so excited for my future!"

Wishing Sonjay Dutt a smooth and speedy recovery as he begins this new chapter.


