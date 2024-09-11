Sonjay Dutt Undergoes Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Sonjay Dutt is the latest in a series of AEW and ROH talents who have recently undergone significant medical procedures.
On Tuesday, the veteran pro wrestler took to social media to inform fans that he has undergone a reverse total shoulder replacement.
"After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last two decades, I started my journey to get fixed,” Dutt wrote via X. "Last week, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement."
Dutt added, "Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I'm so excited for my future!"
Wishing Sonjay Dutt a smooth and speedy recovery as he begins this new chapter.
