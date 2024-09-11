WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Set for September 17 WWE NXT Appearance with “Special Announcement” Planned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2024

CM Punk Set for September 17 WWE NXT Appearance with “Special Announcement” Planned

CM Punk is set to make appearances on several upcoming episodes of WWE NXT.

Not only is Punk advertised for the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW on October 1, taking place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, but "The Second City Saint" is also scheduled for an appearance on the September 17 episode.

Following Giulia’s impressive victory over WWE main roster star Chelsea Green during her NXT in-ring debut on September 10, Punk took to Instagram, stating, “Impressive debut. Ava, I have an idea, going to call and run it by you.”

Soon after, WWE officially confirmed that Punk will appear on the 9/17 episode to make a “special announcement.”

