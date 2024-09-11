The Miz Set to Appear on WWE NXT's CW Debut
During the September 10 episode of NXT, which is part of "WWE Week on USA Network," it was revealed that WWE Raw Superstar The Miz will make a special appearance on the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW next month.
The veteran WWE Superstar will host a special edition of his talk show segment, Miz TV.
WWE NXT is set to premiere on The CW on October 1, live from Chicago, Illinois.
BREAKING: @mikethemiz will host a special edition of Miz TV LIVE in Chicago on October 1st for @TheCW Launch! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mzr1Okq2kV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 11, 2024
