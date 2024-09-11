WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Miz Set to Appear on WWE NXT's CW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2024

During the September 10 episode of NXT, which is part of "WWE Week on USA Network," it was revealed that WWE Raw Superstar The Miz will make a special appearance on the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW next month.

The veteran WWE Superstar will host a special edition of his talk show segment, Miz TV.

WWE NXT is set to premiere on The CW on October 1, live from Chicago, Illinois.


