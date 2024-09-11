Shawn Michaels Confirms Two Major Main Roster Stars for WWE NXT CW Debut on 10/1 in Chicago

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The date is now confirmed for the much-anticipated WWE NXT appearance teased by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Both Cargill and Belair teased their appearance in separate posts on X, leading to an exchange with WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels.

“I hear you ladies loud and clear and love the sound of that,” Michaels responded to their posts. “Door’s always open, just say when.”

Cargill hinted at WWE NXT's debut episode on CW, airing from Chicago, Illinois on October 1st.

Michaels then confirmed it: “Then ladies, I’ll see you in Chicago.”

The WWE NXT on CW debut from Chicago will take place on October 1st and feature Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, an appearance by “The Second City Saint” CM Punk, and Ethan Page defending the WWE NXT World Championship against either Trick Williams or Pete Dunne.

