Big Spoiler Reveals Surprise Appearance Set for Tonight’s WWE NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers are set to continue tonight.

Ahead of this evening’s episode of WWE NXT, part of “WWE Week on the USA Network,” a major spoiler has surfaced.

According to a report from Fightful Select, TNA star Hammerstone is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The episode will feature WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defending his title against a mystery opponent. This match was teased in a digital exclusive on September 9, where Tony D’Angelo was seen paying off a mysterious individual, captured by the notorious “NXT Anonymous” account.

Earlier today, Hammerstone and Femi were spotted rehearsing their match at the WWE Performance Center.