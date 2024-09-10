WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Reveals Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Bret Hart's WWE Raw Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Reveals Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Bret Hart's WWE Raw Return

Bret "The Hitman" Hart made a highly anticipated return to WWE television during the "Season Premiere" of WWE Raw on September 9, live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Appearing during the second hour of the show, "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be" joined WWE Raw commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett to officially announce WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, set to take place on November 30, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to the announcement, Hart took part in a segment that advanced the storyline surrounding Sami Zayn's pursuit of a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood, scheduled for October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following his memorable appearance, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Hart's return at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can check out the special video below.


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #bret hart #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89212/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π