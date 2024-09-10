Paul "Triple H" Levesque Reveals Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Bret Hart's WWE Raw Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bret "The Hitman" Hart made a highly anticipated return to WWE television during the "Season Premiere" of WWE Raw on September 9, live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Appearing during the second hour of the show, "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be" joined WWE Raw commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett to officially announce WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, set to take place on November 30, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to the announcement, Hart took part in a segment that advanced the storyline surrounding Sami Zayn's pursuit of a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood, scheduled for October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following his memorable appearance, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Hart's return at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can check out the special video below.