2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Set for November 30 in Vancouver

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2024

Bret "The Hitman" Hart, known for the iconic phrase "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be," made a special appearance on the "Season Premiere" of WWE Monday Night Raw on September 9 in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

During his time on the program, Hart joined Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett to make an exciting announcement.

As WWE approaches the end of its three-hour broadcasts on USA Network, the WWE Hall of Famer helped kick off the second hour by joining the commentary team to reveal the location of this year’s Survivor Series premium live event.

It was announced that WWE Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.


