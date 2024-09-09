WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Pearce Reveals Big News for WWE Raw "Season Premiere" Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2024

n anticipation of the highly anticipated WWE Raw “Season Premiere,” Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to WWE’s social media to share some exciting updates for tonight's show.

First up, Pearce revealed that the first hour of the three-hour broadcast will air commercial-free.

Additionally, the opening match of the night will feature a Street Fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made, setting the tone for an action-packed evening!

