Adam Pearce Reveals Big News for WWE Raw "Season Premiere" Tonight

n anticipation of the highly anticipated WWE Raw “Season Premiere,” Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to WWE’s social media to share some exciting updates for tonight's show.
First up, Pearce revealed that the first hour of the three-hour broadcast will air commercial-free.
Additionally, the opening match of the night will feature a Street Fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made, setting the tone for an action-packed evening!
🚨 🚨 🚨 @ScrapDaddyAP has some HUGE news regarding tonight's Season Premiere of #WWERaw including a commercial-free FIRST HOUR!— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2024
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/JQTlxoScJe
