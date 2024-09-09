WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rhea Ripley Declares Damian Priest as the "Definite Bisexual Undertaker"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2024

Rhea Ripley Declares Damian Priest as the "Definite Bisexual Undertaker"

Rhea Ripley Finds Damian Priest's "Bisexual Undertaker" Nickname Hilarious, Despite His Displeasure

During an interview on Ring The Belle ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on Damian Priest's viral nickname, the “Bisexual Undertaker.”

"[Laughs] I love it, I love it. I mean, if anyone can find my comment on his photo where he’s sitting on a throne, you can tell that I love it," Ripley explained. "He hates it. You know, he’s a very flamboyant man. He does a little hair flick every now and then before going into battle. He’s definitely Bisexual Undertaker. I’m sorry, Priest. I love you."

The duo's bond extends beyond the fun nickname, as Damian Priest has often spoken about their close relationship, especially since their time in NXT. After their victory at WWE Bash in Berlin, Priest opened up about the unique connection they share.

“Since NXT, we’ve formed this incredible bond where I just felt a deep love for her like a little sister,” Priest said. "The Judgment Day was cool, but I’ll tell you, the Terror Twins stuff now, it’s a whole nother level to our friendship and our relationship. We just feel so comfortable and so on fire with this. It’s incredible, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

The full interview can be seen in the video linked here:

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley #damian priest

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89200/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π