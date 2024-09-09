Rhea Ripley Declares Damian Priest as the "Definite Bisexual Undertaker"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rhea Ripley Finds Damian Priest's "Bisexual Undertaker" Nickname Hilarious, Despite His Displeasure

During an interview on Ring The Belle ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on Damian Priest's viral nickname, the “Bisexual Undertaker.”

"[Laughs] I love it, I love it. I mean, if anyone can find my comment on his photo where he’s sitting on a throne, you can tell that I love it," Ripley explained. "He hates it. You know, he’s a very flamboyant man. He does a little hair flick every now and then before going into battle. He’s definitely Bisexual Undertaker. I’m sorry, Priest. I love you."

The duo's bond extends beyond the fun nickname, as Damian Priest has often spoken about their close relationship, especially since their time in NXT. After their victory at WWE Bash in Berlin, Priest opened up about the unique connection they share.

“Since NXT, we’ve formed this incredible bond where I just felt a deep love for her like a little sister,” Priest said. "The Judgment Day was cool, but I’ll tell you, the Terror Twins stuff now, it’s a whole nother level to our friendship and our relationship. We just feel so comfortable and so on fire with this. It’s incredible, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

The full interview can be seen in the video linked here: