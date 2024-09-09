WWE Confirms Bullrope Match for Undisputed Championship Featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE.com revealed on Monday that a Bullrope Match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship will take place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
WWE today announced the highly anticipated match card for WWE Live at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16.
Featuring more than 20 of the world’s most-loved WWE Superstars, the show will be headlined by a special attraction BULL ROPE MATCH for the Undisputed WWE Championship between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.
Featured at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16, will be:
“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA in an UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BULL ROPE MATCH
GUNTHER vs. “MAIN EVENT” JEY USO in a WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP STREET FIGHT
NIA JAX vs. BAYLEY in a WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
PLUS LA KNIGHT, SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, TAMA TONGA, TONGA LOA, JACOB FATU, #DIY, SANTOS ESCOBAR, ANDRADE
AND BIANCA BELAIR, JADE CARGILL, CHELSEA GREEN, PIPER NIVEN
WITH RANDY ORTON
…and more!*
TICKETS FOR WWE LIVE IN MANCHESTER ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, ARE AVAILABLE NOW FROM TICKETMASTER.CO.UK.
*Talent subject to change
Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Bull Rope Match, and MORE at #WWELive in Manchester, UK on October 16! 🇬🇧 @TheCoopLive— WWE UK (@WWEUK) September 9, 2024
TICKETS: https://t.co/CtHq1Tf2Al
MORE INFO: https://t.co/RXeGzONbqo pic.twitter.com/FkmBBkV8mi
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com