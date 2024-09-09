WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms Bullrope Match for Undisputed Championship Featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2024

WWE.com revealed on Monday that a Bullrope Match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship will take place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
 

Undisputed WWE Championship Bull Rope Match to headline WWE Live in Manchester, UK
 

WWE today announced the highly anticipated match card for WWE Live at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16.

Featuring more than 20 of the world’s most-loved WWE Superstars, the show will be headlined by a special attraction BULL ROPE MATCH for the Undisputed WWE Championship between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Featured at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16, will be:

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA in an UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BULL ROPE MATCH
GUNTHER vs. “MAIN EVENT” JEY USO in a WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP STREET FIGHT
NIA JAX vs. BAYLEY in a WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
PLUS LA KNIGHT, SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, TAMA TONGA, TONGA LOA, JACOB FATU, #DIY, SANTOS ESCOBAR, ANDRADE
AND BIANCA BELAIR, JADE CARGILL, CHELSEA GREEN, PIPER NIVEN
WITH RANDY ORTON
…and more!*
TICKETS FOR WWE LIVE IN MANCHESTER ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, ARE AVAILABLE NOW FROM TICKETMASTER.CO.UK.

*Talent subject to change


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #bullrope match

