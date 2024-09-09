WWE Teases Another Big Segment for Tonight’s Raw "Season Premiere" in Calgary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is teasing another big segment involving Drew McIntyre for tonight’s “Season Premiere” of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the three-hour prime time WWE on USA Network red brand program from Calgary, Alberta, Canada tonight at 8/7c, the company is teasing a follow-up to last week’s shocking actions by “The Scottish Warrior.”

The company has announced that the former world champion will be on-hand tonight to comment on his ruthless actions on the September 2 episode of WWE Raw, which saw McIntyre attack CM Punk and destroy his bracelet, as well as attacking him while he was strapped down to a stretcher and being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

“What will Drew McIntyre have to say tonight on WWE Raw following THAT shocking and ruthless moment,” the announcement from WWE read.

Also scheduled for the September 9 episode of WWE Raw in Calgary this evening:

- Bret Hart appears

- Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

- Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union

- WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

- Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective