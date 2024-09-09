WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Roman Reigns on WWE's Move to Netflix: "The Biggest Deal of All Time"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2024

Roman Reigns on WWE's Move to Netflix: "The Biggest Deal of All Time"

How significant is WWE’s shift from the USA Network to Netflix in January?

It’s monumental.

That’s the perspective of “The Original Tribal Chief” himself.

Last week, Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman, appeared on Bloomberg’s Power Players of New York Q&A. During the event, the WWE Superstar shared his thoughts on WWE Raw’s transition from the USA Network to Netflix, set to begin on January 6, 2025.

“I think this is the biggest deal of all time, to be honest,” Reigns stated. “The thing that changes the whole landscape for us is that we’ve been on linear television for decades and we’ve been the leader of that, episodically.”

Reigns added, “To take our program and put it on a streaming network like Netflix, it’s unheard of. To go through our history and see where we’re at now and the growth that we’ve had since 2020, when the world was upside down, is amazing. It’s a big opportunity for us to not only showcase our product, but what we’ve mastered with live television.”

Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The journey to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of “The Great White North”! WWE Monday Night Raw kicks off at 8 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 09, 2024 02:25PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89193/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π