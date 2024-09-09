Roman Reigns on WWE's Move to Netflix: "The Biggest Deal of All Time"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

How significant is WWE’s shift from the USA Network to Netflix in January?

It’s monumental.

That’s the perspective of “The Original Tribal Chief” himself.

Last week, Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman, appeared on Bloomberg’s Power Players of New York Q&A. During the event, the WWE Superstar shared his thoughts on WWE Raw’s transition from the USA Network to Netflix, set to begin on January 6, 2025.

“I think this is the biggest deal of all time, to be honest,” Reigns stated. “The thing that changes the whole landscape for us is that we’ve been on linear television for decades and we’ve been the leader of that, episodically.”

Reigns added, “To take our program and put it on a streaming network like Netflix, it’s unheard of. To go through our history and see where we’re at now and the growth that we’ve had since 2020, when the world was upside down, is amazing. It’s a big opportunity for us to not only showcase our product, but what we’ve mastered with live television.”