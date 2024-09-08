Hangman Page Defeats Swerve Strickland In Lights Out Cage Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

It's main event time (part two)!

The pre-match package airs to set the stage for the final match of the evening, which is the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage showdown between bitter rivals Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Justin Roberts informs us on the mic that the lights are about to go out and when they do, AEW is not responsible for what happens next.

Hangman Page's theme hits and out comes the man who burned down Swerve's childhood home earlier this week. He settles inside the cage-enclosed ring. Out comes his opponent, former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland accompanied by Prince Nana. Before things get started, Hangman tries hanging Swerve, no pun intended, on the cage.

The match gets started soon after and we see Hangman continue to punish Swerve. He gets a staple gun out and begins stapling Swerve with it. Swerve fights back and now he gets his hands on the staple gun. He voluntarily yanks staples out of himself and looks to be enjoying it as fans chant "You sick f*ck!" at him. He begins shooting Hangman with the staple gun in the face.

Nana is yelling so much it's past the point of annoying. Every time Swerve does anything on offense, Nana rubs it in Hangman's face verbally by leaning into the cage and taunting Page. Swerve stomps away at Hangman's head as he's wedged in between the cage. Hangman is bleeding as Swerve continues to beat him down. Hangman begins fighting back while his face is a crimson mask.

With barbed wire wrapped around his own arm, Hangman clotheslines Swerve off the ropes, where he was crotched and seated leaning against the cage. Swerve is now bleeding as well. Hangman's face and back is covered in blood and bruises from staples. Hangman taunts the crowd, "Is that your man?!" as he beats on him some more.

A very bloody Swerve starts to fight back and take over. Swerve gets a steel chair, and with a sadistic look on his face, proceeds to wallop Hangman with vicious repeated chair shots over and over again. He lawn-darts him into the chair as well. Swerve pulls out a bag with a mystery weapon in it. It's a cinder block. J.R. mentions he got hit with one before.

Taz says he did too, in the nuts. J.R. felt that was unnecessary information. His "me too" shout out was, though, of course. Swerve uses the cinder block to badly damage the lower back of Hangman. The crowd absolutely gasped loudly upon seeing the redness and welt immediately forming on Hangman's back. These two are a different breed, folks.

Swerve sets up a table and fans immediately chant "We want fire!" With the build-up, that's expected, unfortunately. The last match ending in attempted murder always upped the violence expectations in this one, one would presume. These two are delivering thus far. They fight on the top rope in front of the table that was just set up.

Swerve hits a Swerve Stomp to put Hangman through the table. He covers him but Page kicks out. "Of course he did," says Schiavone with partial laughter and partial disbelief. Hangman fights back and hits Dead Eye on Swerve for a two-count of his own. Dueling "let's go Hangman" and "Let's go Swerve!" chants spread throughout the building.

Hangman pulls out a burnt splinter from Swerve's childhood home and yells, "Who's House?!" He tries stabbing Swerve in the eyeball with it, but Swerve avoids it and begins fighting back. Hangman turns it and now the two are essentially fighting to stab each other. Not essentially. They literally are. Swerve gets his hand free and begins repeatedly stabbing a bloody Hangman with it.

Swerve stops and looks at what he's holding and realizes it's a piece of his childhood home. He starts crying. He gets a rage look in his eyes and heads over to Hangman, who low-blows him and takes over again. He slams Swerve in vicious fashion on the cinder block. The commentators question if Swerve's spine was just snapped. Swerve refuses to stay down, kicking out of a pin attempt.

Strickland hits a House Call. And another. He goes for the cover, but Hangman finds a way to kick out before the count of three. Swerve heads to the top-rope, but he's not satisfied with that height. He climbs up to the top of the cage, but is stopped before getting there by Hangman. Hangman hits a super power bomb off the top-rope on Swerve. They both struggle to get to their feet.

Hangman hits another Dead Eye in the center of the ring. He goes for the cover, but as you would expect, Swerve kicks out. Hangman grabs a chair and yells at Swerve that he would make him beg. He smashes him with the chair and yells at him to beg for mercy again. He continues this as the referee starts taking a closer look at things.

Instead of begging, Swerve defiantly gets up to his knees laughing and looking up at Hangman. Swerve goes to stand up but falls face-first into the mat. He's out without being touched. Hangman lifts a lifeless Swerve up and yells at him to beg. Hangman yanks the grill out of Swerve's mouth. He reaches into his bag and pulls out a hyperdermic needle.

He stabs him in the mouth and shoves it through his cheek, it comes out the other end. Swerve is sitting on the mat with a freaking needle sticking in and through his face. Hangman takes a chair and blasts the needle in his mouth with it. The crowd loudly gasps at the same time. The referee calls for the bell.

Justin Roberts announces Hangman as the winner by knockout. He seems more annoyed that Swerve didn't beg. Ringside doctors and Nana rush to check on Swerve as Hangman leaves. Hangman teases coming back, but stops. That's how AEW All Out 2024 goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Hangman Page