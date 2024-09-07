Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Championship Over Shida

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which you guessed it, features yet another title on-the-line. This time, the TBS Championship.

After the package wraps up, Hikaru Shida's theme hits and the former AEW Women's Champion makes her way to the ring. Tony Schiavone reminds us that with 78 wins, Shida has more victories than anyone in AEW women's history. She has wins over five former champions.

Shida settles inside the squared circle and then the annoying "CEO!" theme hits to bring out the reigning TBS Champion. The double-champion Mercedes Moné emerges, as the TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion heads to the ring by herself. Kamille is banned from ringside tonight.

The bell sounds and off we go. Moné goes on the attack early, focused on Shida’s knee as she sends the challenger to the corner. The champ continues the attack until Hikaru starts to fight back, locking in a submission hold until Moné manages to get to the ropes to force a break.

With the champ still on the apron, Shida leaves the ring to do more damage leading into a rising knee, bringing Moné back into the ring for a cover that gets a near fall. Shida sets the champion up in the corner but is fought off, allowing Moné to hit a double knee to the face for a near fall. Mercedes continues the attack, however, sending Shida back into the corner before attacking the head and neck.

Shida gets back to her feet, but is quickly sent back to the corner by the champ who hits a forearm on the challenger, sending her to the mat for a near fall. Moné continues to slow things down and remain in the offensive driver's seat for the next several minutes.

Shida goes on to take over for a bit, hitting three back-to-back-to-back falcon arrows. She gets her hands on a crutch that she thinks about using as a weapon, but she ultimately decides against it. Mercedes capitalzes and hits a chop block to Shida's knee before hitting her Moné Maker finisher for the win. Kamille comes out to celebrate with her afterwards.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné