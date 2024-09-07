Okada Retains AEW Continental Championship On 4 Way

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe

After the match, Renee Paquette catches up with Will Ospreay backstage. He gives props to PAC and says he knows where to find him if he wants a rematch. He begins talking trash about Ricochet, who then walks up and Ospreay tries shaking hands with him.

Ricochet slaps Ospreay's hand away and the two have what appears to be a non-scripted back-and-forth teasing a future showdown, as it was a verbal chaotic mess and felt super awkward. Either way, the show moves on as the AEW Continental Championship is on-the-line next.

After the video wraps up, Taz joins the gang on commentary for this one. Orange Cassidy comes out to a big pop. "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita is out next accompanied by Don Callis. Callis heads over to join the gang on commentary for this one. ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe is out next.

Finally, we hear the coin drop and out comes "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada. The reigning and defending AEW Continental Champion looks ready for battle. We see all four go at it to start things off. Takeshita and Okada trade shots for a big crowd reaction.

In comes Cassidy looking to do his dramatic hands up and back down in the pockets routine, only for Okada and Takeshita to each grab one of his hands to stop him. Briscoe hits the ring and does some Redneck Fu for a big crowd reaction.

He and Cassidy hit some cool spots on Okada and Takeshita. They each go for the pin at the same time. Both only get two. They each agree to try and switch and pin attempt the other guy. They still only get two. After some more back-and-forth action, we work to the finishing sequence of the bout.

This sees each guy get a turn hitting their finisher, with Okada hitting the Rainmaker on Cassidy last to score the pin fall and retain his AEW Continental Championship. Fun match. Callis joins Takeshita afterwards to stare down Okada as he walks to the back.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada