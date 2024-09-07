Kris Statlander Wins Chicago Street Fight Over Willow

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chicago Street Fight

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

The video package airs to set the stage for the next pay-per-view match of the evening. It's time for a good ol' fashioned Chicago Street Fight. Stokely Hathaway cuts a promo introducing Kris Statlander as the two make their way to the ring first.

Out next is the reigning CMLL Women's World Champion. The bell sounds and this Chicago Street Fight gets off to a quick and violent start. Within the first five minutes of the bout, we see a table broken, the ringside barricade plowed through and a turnbuckle pad ripped off one of the buckles in the corner.

The two fight to the top of the entrance ramp where Stokely helps Kris with a trash can full of weapons. She bashes it into the spine of Willow. A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire is among the weapons laying around now. Statlander slams Nightingale onto the trash can and then picks up the barbed wire bat.

Nightingale gets up first and has an enormous bundle of light tubes, which she smashes into a thousand shards of broken glass on the dome of Statlander. Statlander with blood all over her back, fights back and tackles Willow off the stage through a table way down below.

The two fight their way back into the ring after Stokely is run off. The doctor looks at the blood coming from Statlander's head. Willow grabs a chain or barbed wire that she wraps around her fist. In the ring, Kris has a sack full of something, but before she can use it, Willow beats Kris down with the wrapped up fist.

Kris fights back with a German suplex and then dumps out the sack full of thumb tacks. Nigel McGuinness calls it sparkling death. Nice. Statlander goes for a split legged axe kick, but lands in split-form on the tacks. Ouch. Willow follows up with a death valley driver for a close two-count.

The two head to the top-rope, where Statlander connects with an insane super-Spanish fly onto the tacks. Statlander hits a discus lariat with the chain for a close two-count of her own. Fans chant "This is Awesome!" as Statlander grabs a dog collar. She wraps it around Willow's wrist.

Kris straps the other end to her own wrist. Kris charges at Willow, who hits a big slam into the tacks. They get up and trade shots Kris hits Stater-day night fever and then wraps the chain around Willow's face. Greg Valentine and Roddy Piper style, it goes in Willow's mouth and Kris yanks away. The ref calls it. Kris wins.