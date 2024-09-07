Ospreay Retains AEW International Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

It's time for our second championship match of the evening. The road to video for Will Ospreay vs. PAC airs and then we see a special message from "The Bastard" as he makes his way out to a big pop. "The Aerial Assassin" comes out next to a rock star reception as well.

The bell sounds and this has big fight feel written all over it. The crowd is going bonkers before they do anything. Ospreay takes the early offensive lead, but once the action spills to the floor, PAC hits a twisting splash that looked insane.

The crowd and commentators went crazy. Ospreay fights back and hits an equally insane sky twister of his own. Ricochet is shown watching the action via a monitor backstage. They trade stiff-ass forearm shots and punches and chops back-and-forth.

PAC hits a wild brain-buster off the ropes. Ospreay's heavily taped up neck continues to be a focus of the bout. Ospreay fights back and lands a devastating knockout kick out of the blue that crumbles PAC down to the mat. PAC fights back and hits a big spot on the apron and then locks Ospreay in the Brutalizer in the middle of the ring. Ospreay eventually gets his foot on the ropes to break the hold.

Fans chant "This is Awesome!" and two spots later, a wild "AEW! AEW!" chant spreads throughout the building. PAC hits a crazy-looking Poisonrana for a close two-count. He slaps the Brutalizer back on Ospreay and cranks back with all he's got.

Ospreay escapes again and out of nowhere, nearly be-heads PAC with a hidden blade. He falls onto him for the cover, but PAC kicks out just before the count of three. The fans give them a standing ovation and break out into a loud "Fight Forever!" chant. Ospreay goes for an Os-Cutter out of the corner, but PAC trips him up.

PAC takes Ospreay to the top-rope and looks for an absolutely insane top-rope poisonrana, but Ospreay somehow lands on his feet for a berzerk-level crowd pop. He charges at PAC and connects with a hidden blade.

He hoists PAC up for a big spot but PAC counters with a Poisonrana. Ospreay fights back and hits a finisher for the win. Incredible, incredible match. With the win, Ospreay is still your AEW International Champion. Ricochet is shown again watching on a monitor backstage in a suit. He claps in approval of the match of the year candidate that we just witnessed.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay