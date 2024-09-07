Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Team Titles Over BCC

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club

It's time to return to the ring for our second match of the evening. But first, we get a look at Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland being confined in their respective rooms with security until they head to the ring for the Lights Out Unsanctioned Steel Cage main event later tonight.

Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits inside NOW Arena and out he comes with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta for their big tag-team title opportunity. The Young Bucks make their way out next as the reigning and defending tag champs.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first championship contest of the evening. Yuta and Nicholas Jackson kick things off for their respective teams. They lock up and Nicholas wrenches the arm of Wheeler who fights back, leading to the two trading holds.

Yuta takes Nicholas to the mat for a senton, followed by a tag to Claudio. BCC with a double-team until Nicholas fights them off, only to be dropped with a double shoulder tackle. Yuta tags back in as this continues when Nicholas tries to get involved. Bucks escape out to the floor.

Inside the ring again, Matthew shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of the Bucks. After they dominate for a bit, the challengers take back over. Bucks reverse into a BTE Trigger that gets a close near fall. They pump up their kicks for a Superkick Party, but a follow-up BTE Trigger is fought off by Claudio who ends up sending them to the mat with a double suplex.

Yuta catches Nicholas on the outside with a dive as Claudio hits a giant swing on Matthew back in the ring. The BCC duo goes for the cover but only gets two. Claudio and Yuta look for a double-team spot, but the Bucks fight back. Yuta takes over and goes for a splash, but Matthew gets his knees up and follows up with a roll-up for the win.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks